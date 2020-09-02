Livestock ship carrying 42 crew missing off southern Japan

TOKYO (AP) — Japanese rescuers are searching for a livestock ship with 42 crew members on board that sent a distress signal during rough weather. The Coast Guard safely rescued one Filipino crew member after surveillance aircraft spotted the man wearing a life vest and waving while bobbing up and down in the water. The ship was carrying 5,800 cows in the East China Sea when it sent the distress call. The cause of the distress was not immediately known, but the weather was rough in the area due to Typhoon Maysak. The ship had left New Zealand and was on its way to China’s eastern coast.