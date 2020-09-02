Man imprisoned for life for Sydney violence targeting judges

SYDNEY (AP) — A former firefighter has been sentenced to life in prison for murders and bombings in Sydney during the 1980s that terrorized Australia’s legal fraternity. The targets included judges who handled proceedings between Leonard Warwick and his former wife and a church connected to her. Although Warwick was considered a suspect early in the investigation, he wasn’t arrested until 2015. The judge sentenced Warwick to life without parole for each of three murders. A family court judge and a judge’s wife were among those killed. Warwick was found not guilty in the shooting death of his brother-in-law. His lawyer had argued there was not “a scintilla of acceptable evidence” that Warwick had committed extreme violence in his life.