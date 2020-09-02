Mayor one-ups Black Lives Matter rally with his own plans

ATLANTIC CITY, N.J. (AP) — Atlantic City is attempting to co-opt plans by protesters to paint “Black Lives Matter” on the seaside gambling resort’s famous Boardwalk by doing the same thing in a place of its choosing. Mayor Marty Small, who is Black, said Wednesday that painting the historic Boardwalk is illegal and that the city will do its own painting on Martin Luther King Jr. Boulevard in front of its civil rights memorial. But activist Steve Young says Friday’s rally will go on as scheduled and will include a brother of George Floyd. Young says he is not sure whether participants will still try to paint the Boardwalk.