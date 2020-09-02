Migrants trying to reach Europe pushed to deadly Atlantic

CANARY ISLANDS, Spain (AP) — Migrants and asylum-seekers are increasingly crossing a treacherous part of the Atlantic Ocean to reach the Canary Islands, a Spanish archipelago near West Africa, in what has become one of the most dangerous migration routes to European territory. The shift in migration comes after the EU funded Morocco to keep migrants from crossing the Mediterranean Sea to southern Spain. Though sea arrivals to mainland Spain have decreased by 50% compared to last year, landings in the Canaries have increased by 550% and haven’t been this high in over a decade. More than 250 people have died or gone missing in the Atlantic route so far this year according to the International Organization for Migration.