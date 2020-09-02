Minnesota transfer Liam Robbins gets immediate eligibility

MINNEAPOLIS (AP) — Minnesota transfer center Liam Robbins has been granted immediate eligibility by the NCAA. He made the switch in April after two seasons at Drake. The 7-foot, 235-pound Robbins will have two years of eligibility remaining with the Gophers. As a sophomore in 2019-20, the native of Davenport, Iowa, led the Bulldogs with 14.1 points, 7.1 rebounds and 2.9 blocks per game. He landed on the All-Missouri Valley Conference second team. His 99 blocks were fifth in the country and a program record. Robbins is a nephew of Gophers assistant coach Ed Conroy and a cousin of reserve guard Hunt Conroy.