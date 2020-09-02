Pakistan’s PM orders release of sick, older female prisoners

ISLAMABAD (AP) — Pakistan Prime Minister Imran Khan has ordered authorities to release from prison all female prisoners who suffer from physical or mental illness or who are age 55 or older. Khan on Wednesday also announced the release of all juvenile prisoners. The development comes months after a Pakistani court ordered the releases. About 1,200 women and girls who are on trial or have been convicted of a crime are imprisoned in Pakistan. Khan, in a series of tweets, also ordered a report on foreign women in Pakistani prisons, including ones on death row, for consideration for release on humanitarian grounds.