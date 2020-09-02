Players try to stay busy, ready sitting on the bubble bench

LAKE BUENA VISTA, Fla. (AP) — For players like Tyson Chandler, Tacko Fall and the other guys at the end of the bench, being inside the NBA bubble is challenging on several levels. While stars like James Harden and LeBron James deal with the same mental fatigue being at Disney presents, they know when the game starts and the lights come on what time it is. Chandler has no idea if his number will even be called, so he has to constantly be in a state or readiness. Fall says he can’t say it has been easy because he would be lying,