RPS teachers and students kick off an unconventional school year

ROCHESTER, Minn. (KTTC) -- Eager students arrived at Riverside Central Elementary School on Wednesday morning after months of being away from their teachers and friends.

Rochester Public Schools is following a hybrid learning model for elementary school students. Middle school and high school students are learning completely online.

Elementary school students are separated into two groups. The groups go in-person to school two days a week. The other days they are doing distance learning. Group one students finally got to see their teachers and friends in-person after months of being apart. As the students arrived, face masks covering their smiles, teachers separated them into different groups and reminded them to social distance.

Riverside Principal Matt Ruzek said on in-person school days, there will be around 115 to 130 kids in the school. Parent Brenda Bailey said her kids are very happy to be back, but she's nervous about how it's all going to work out.

"I'm just going to try to keep them on track on with what they do here, at school here," Bailey said. "In the morning, breakfast, everything is at the same time that they would go to school during the day. It's stressful for parents, and so it's a little harder to try to keep them on track at school at home."

Ruzek said the teachers are anxious, but as ready as they will ever be. He acknowledged that there will be challenges but said he feels confident the staff and families will work through them.

"I've never seen a group of humans work as hard as these teachers have worked the last couple of weeks," Ruzek said. "They are definitely ready to bring kids in. But, each day is going to be different, so there's a ton of anxiety and stress because they want to do it well."

On in-person learning days, students will be dismissed at 2:30 p.m. to allow teachers extra time to meet with students individually if needed.