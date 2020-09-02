Saudis say ‘all countries’ can fly to, from UAE over kingdom

DUBAI, United Arab Emirates (AP) — Saudi Arabia says it will allow flights “from all countries” to cross its skies to reach the United Arab Emirates. The Saudi Press Agency announcement on Wednesday comes just days after Saudi Arabia allowed the first direct Israeli commercial passenger flight to use its airspace to reach the UAE, signaling acquiescence for a breakthrough U.S.-brokered deal by the UAE to normalize relations with Israel. The vaguely worded statement avoided naming Israel directly. However, any direct flight between the two nations would need to use Saudi airspace to be commercially viable.