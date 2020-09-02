Slovakia court set to give verdict in reporter’s slaying

PRAGUE (AP) — A court in Slovakia is expected to issue a verdict Thursday in the slayings of an investigative journalist and his fiancee, a crime that shocked the country and led a government to fall. The state prosecution has requested 25-year prison terms for three remaining defendants, one of them a businessman accused of masterminding the killings. They all pleaded not guilty to murdering journalist Jan Kuciak, and fiancee Martina Kusnirova, both aged 27. Kuciak was shot in the chest and Kusnirova was shot in the head at their home on Feb. 21, 2018. The journalist had been writing about alleged ties between the Italian mafia and people close to Slovakia’s prime minister when he was killed.