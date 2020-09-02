Swiss authority opens case against Credit Suisse over spying

GENEVA (AP) — Switzerland’s financial market oversight body has opened “enforcement proceedings” against Credit Suisse in the wake of a spying scandal that has marred the image of the elite bank. The move Wednesday by FINMA, the Swiss market supervisory authority, comes after an independent investigation ordered by the bank unearthed and detailed a scandal involving the spying of a former executive, Iqbal Khan, after he left to join rival bank UBS, and another employee. FINMA took the action after the conclusion of an independent investigation that it, too, had ordered late last year.