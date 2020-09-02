Toy maker Lego sees solid sales boost despite coronavirus

COPENHAGEN, Denmark (AP) — Danish toy company Lego saw its half-year sales rise solidly despite headwinds posed by the coronavirus pandemic, as it benefited from long-term investments in e-commerce and product innovations. It said Wednesday that overall sales rose 7% to 15.7 billion kroner ($2.5 billion) from the same period last year while operating profit grew 11% to 3.9 billion kroner. The operating profit boost was driven by the strong sales, offset by investments in long-term growth initiatives and higher freight costs associated with shipping products following temporary, government-mandated factory closures in Mexico and China.