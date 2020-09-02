Typhoon pummels South Korea with flooding, damaging winds

SEOUL, South Korea (AP) — A powerful typhoon has ripped through South Korea’s southern and eastern coasts with tree-snapping winds and flooding rains. A cargo ship was missing off southern Japan after making a distress call in seas roughened by the typhoon. One death has been reported, thousands of homes are without power and hundreds of people have evacuated their homes. Power has been restored to 199,400 of the 278,600 homes that lost electricity at the peak. The outages were mainly in southern mainland regions including Busan and the island of Jeju. Typhoon Maysak has maximum winds of about 80 mph as it blows toward North Korea, where landfall is expected in the afternoon. State TV showed flooding in eastern cities.