Venice opens “miraculous” film festival, but veterans lament

VENICE (AP) — The Venice Film Festival has opened under a slew of COVID-protection protocols, with the few A-list celebrities making the trip wearing face masks and the general public largely absent from the premises. Paparazzi who in past years rented boats to chase stars as they crossed the lagoon to the Lido filmed the opening arrivals from special, socially distant spots along the red carpet. Masked guards took temperatures at nearly every turn, and no jostling, crowding or cramming was allowed. It’s all part of the measures imposed by Venice organizers to try to safely host the first major in-person festival of the COVID-19 era when others canceled or went online.