Asia Today: Beijing receiving 1st int’l flights since March

BEIJING (AP) — Beijing’s main international airport is again receiving international flights. Roughly 500 passengers per day will be allowed in from a few countries considered at low risk of coronavirus infection. Those coming from Cambodia, Greece, Denmark, Thailand, Pakistan, Austria, Canada and Sweden must have had a negative virus test before boarding. They must undergo another test on arrival and two weeks of quarantine. Since March, all international flights to Beijing had been redirected to a dozen other cities where passengers were tested and processed before being allowed to travel on to the Chinese capital. China has not had a local confirmed case in weeks.