Beleaguered Belarus leader shuffles aides to tighten control

KYIV, Ukraine (AP) — Belarus’ authoritarian leader has reshuffled his top lieutenants in an apparent attempt to strengthen his position amid weeks of protests pushing for him to resign after 26 years in office. President Alexander Lukashenko promoted the head of the state security agency that still goes under the Soviet-era name of KGB to be secretary of the presidential Security Council. Observers saw Thursday’s appointments as an attempt by Lukashenko to tighten control. In a gesture of political support for Russia as it contends with Western criticism over the poisoning of Kremlin critic Alexei Navalny, Lukashenko claimed Belarusian intelligence had eavesdropped on a phone call allegedly indicating that the poisoning was a sham.