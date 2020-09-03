Bodies of 5 children found at apartment in Germany

BERLIN (AP) — Police say five children have been found dead at an apartment in a western German city, and their mother is suspected of killing them. The bodiesof three girls and two boys were found in Solingen, near Cologne and Duesseldorf on Thursday. Police said the children’s 27-year-old mother later jumped in front of a train in Duesseldorf and was taken to a hospital with injuries. The girls were ages 1, 2 and 3, and the two boys ages 6 and 8. The mother’s sixth child, an 11-year-old boy, survived.