Coralville police shoot, injure man who pointed gun at them

CORALVILLE, Iowa (AP) — Authorities say police in Coralville shot and injured a man who pointed a rifle at officers during a standoff. Coralville Chief Shane Kron said in a news release officers were called Thursday to check on a possibly suicidal man. Officers tried for about an hour to convince the man to accept help. Kron says the man eventually emerged from the home’s garage and pointed a rifle at officers. One officer fired two rounds, striking the man. He was taken to an Iowa City hospital. His condition was not available late Thursday afternoon. No further information was released. The Iowa Division of Criminal Investigation will investigate the shooting.