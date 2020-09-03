Donaldson drives in 2 in injury return as Twins beat Sox 8-1

MINNEAPOLIS (AP) — Josh Donaldson returned from the injured list with two hits and two RBIs for the Minnesota Twins, who backed José Berríos with three home runs and beat the Chicago White Sox 8-1.

Jake Cave and Miguel Sanó hit solo shots, Eddie Rosario had a two-run homer and Berríos pitched six sharp innings for the Twins.

Two of Chicago’s four errors directly contributed to Minnesota’s highest score in 19 games.

White Sox starter Reynaldo López struggled again, getting only five outs before Donaldson’s two-run double in the second inning prompted a call to the bullpen.