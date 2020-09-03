Edwards cautions state’s recovery from Laura will be long

BATON ROUGE, La. (AP) — Louisiana Gov. John Bel Edwards on Thursday urged people sheltering in hotels in Texas to stay there if possible, because Louisiana is having difficulty finding available hotel rooms to house more evacuees. Edwards, at a news conference in Baton Rouge, said more than 92,000 people had registered for assistance from the Federal Emergency Management Agency by midday Thursday. Nearly 12,000 people were being sheltered by the state, largely in hotels. Edwards said he doubts the state could quickly absorb another 2 to 4,000 people into hotels in the state as a result.