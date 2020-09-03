EU share of electric cars grew during virus lockdown months

FRANKFURT, Germany (AP) — Carmakers in Europe pressed ahead with their push for a bigger share for electric cars during and after the pandemic lockdowns. Industry figures showed Thursday that the share of chargeable cars rose to 7.2% percent in the second quarter from 6.8% in the first quarter, according to figures from the European Automobile Manufacturers Association. That happened because electric sales held up better in a shrinking market. Companies are looking to the second half of the year to increase electric sales to meet tougher emissions limits starting in 2021.