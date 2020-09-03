Former Kosovo prime minister summoned as war crimes suspect

PRISTINA, Kosovo (AP) — A former prime minister of Kosovo has become the latest politician in the Balkan nation to be summoned by prosecutors from an international court investigating whether ethnic Albanian rebels committed war crimes during and after Kosovo’s 1998-1999 war with Serbia. Former Prime Minister Agim Ceku served as a commander of the Kosovo Liberation Army during the war. He said Thursday that he was summoned “as a suspect” by prosecutors based in The Hague and would appear for questioning on Sept. 28. Ceku led the postwar transformation of KLA troops into regular army forces and was Kosovo’s prime minister in 2006-2008.