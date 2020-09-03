Gov. Walz warns against large gatherings ahead of Labor Day weekend

ST. PAUL, Minn. (KTTC) -- Gov. Tim Walz and health experts are warning people to avoid large gatherings as we head into the Labor Day weekend.

"We're in a more scary situation today, then we were heading into the last major holiday weekend. We just want Minnesotans to be aware that there is a risk in this situation. The virus is all over the state. The outbreaks are happening all over the state. And we just want people to be vigilant," said Minnesota Dept. of Health (MDH) Commissioner Jan Malcolm.

MDH said case positivity rate is increasing statewide. During a media briefing Thursday, officials repeatedly mentioned the warning from top White House COVID-19 advisor, Dr. Deborah Birx, when she visited the state last weekend.

Birx said Minnesota has seen 400 to 500 new COVID-19 cases "every single day" for the last eight weeks. Officials say the increase is not from most day-to-day activities.

"The places we most commonly frequently go to, grocery stores, retail establishments, gas stations. In those cases, people are pretty compliant. With mask wearing and social distancing. In those places people are generally pretty compliant with mask wearing and social distancing," Malcolm said.

A wedding in the southwestern part of the state is being linked to at least 50 cases. Malcolm said people at private gatherings don't always social distance or wear masks.

She added many people think, "'well, if it's just our family we're gathering with or just our friends.' There's somehow less risk in that situation. And we just need Minnesotans to know that's not the case," Malcolm said.

Health officials are also encouraging everyone to get the flu shot. That will help keep ease the strain on medical resources.