Minnesota reports 1,047 more COVID-19 cases, 7 more deaths

ST. PAUL, Minn. (KTTC) -- The Minnesota Department of Health reported on Thursday that 1,047 more people have tested positive for COVID-19 in the state.

MDH said 264 of the cases reported in Thursday's update were from a backlog of tests.

A total of 78,123 people have tested positive for COVID-19 in Minnesota to date, including 8,522 health care workers, MDH said.

Health officials said 70,175 of those who tested positive for COVID-19 no longer need to be isolated.

Health officials reported more than 13,900 COVID-19 tests in Thursday's update, bringing the total number of tests completed in the state to about 1,540,107. MDH said all of the tests from the backlog were added in Wednesday's update.

MDH said about 1,158,388 people have been tested for COVID-19 in Minnesota, noting that some people get tested more than once.

MDH also reported that seven more people have died from COVID-19 in the state. One of the people who died was reportedly a resident of Olmsted County who was in their 90s, bringing the COVID-19 death toll in the county to 25.

A total of 1,837 people have died from COVID-19 in Minnesota, MDH said. Health officials said 1,348 of those who died were residents of long-term care or assisted living facilities.

As of Thursday, there are 272 people hospitalized with COVID-19 in Minnesota, including 138 COVID-19 patients hospitalized in the ICU, the Department said. That's three more patients hospitalized in the ICU, and 28 fewer patients hospitalized not in the ICU than the Department reported in Wednesday's update.

Health experts have stated that most cases of COVID-19 do not require hospitalization.

