Pakistani officials: Roadside bomb hits army, kills 3 troops

PESHAWAR, Pakistan (AP) — Pakistan’s military says a roadside bomb targeting a military vehicle killed three soldiers and wounded four others in a former Taliban stronghold in the country’s northwest. Thursday’s attack happened while troops were patrolling in the district of North Waziristan, which lies along the border with Afghanistan. A spokesman for the Pakistani Taliban has claimed responsibility for the attack. The group is a separate militant group from the Afghan Taliban. South and neighboring North Waziristan served as a base for local and foreign militants until recent years, when the Pakistani military claimed it cleared the region of militants. However, occasional attacks still take place.