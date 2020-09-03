Police use of spit hoods scrutinized after Black man’s death

NEW YORK (AP) — The suffocation of a Black man after police slipped a “spit hood” over his head has drawn new attention to the tactic and the frequent reliance on police to respond to mental health emergencies. It has underscored one of the top demands of the police reform movement: that certain duties should not be handled by law enforcement but by social workers or mental health experts. While many in law enforcement defend the hoods as vital to prevent officers from being spit on or even bitten, critics have denounced them as dangerous and inhumane. Daniel Prude was taken off life support a week after a hood was put over his head, and he stopped breathing.