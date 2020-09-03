Red Wing police investigating crash, partial building collapse

RED WING, Minn. (KTTC) -- A crash shut down intersection in downtown Red Wing Wednesday night after a vehicle plowed into the building containing Liberty's Restaurant & Lounge a little before 10 p.m.

According to a Facebook post from the Red Wing Police Department (RWPD), officers were responding to a call on 21st Street. The officers encountered a vehicle near the intersection of Bush and 10th streets going at a high rate of speed.

The post goes on to state, by the time officers spotted the suspect vehicle again, it was at the intersection of Plum and 4th streets. The vehicle then crashed into Liberty's, at the intersection of Plum and 3rd streets, forcing the people inside to evacuate.

Facebook posts from the scene showed a partial collapse of the corner of the building facing the intersection.

RWPD says no one was hurt. The suspect was arrested and taken to the Goodhue County Adult Detention Center.

The intersection of 3rd and Plum streets will be closed until a structural engineer can inspect the building. US Highway 63 and Minnesota Highway 58 also run through that intersection.

The Red Cross is helping the building's displaced residents.

RWPD says the incident remains under investigation.

This is a developing story, stay with KTTC for the latest.