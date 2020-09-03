Singer Blanco Brown undergoes surgery after car accident

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (AP) — “The Git Up” singer Blanco Brown is in intensive care after suffering significant injuries in a head-on vehicle collision near Atlanta. A statement from his record label, BBR Music Group, said the writer and producer was injured Monday night and was transported to a local hospital where he underwent a 12-hour surgery. Additional surgeries are expected and his family asks for prayers. His song and corresponding dance went viral on TikTok where people recreated Brown’s dance moves. The double-platinum song spent 12 weeks atop Billboard’s Hot Country Songs chart.