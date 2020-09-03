Thailand reports 1st local coronavirus case in 100 days

BANGKOK (AP) — Health officials in Thailand say a prison inmate has tested positive for the coronavirus in the country’s first confirmed locally transmitted case in 100 days. They say the inmate is a 37-year-old man who was arrested for drug abuse on Aug. 26 and tested positive on Wednesday at the health center of a prison in Bangkok. A day earlier, the prime minister had congratulated the nation for having achieved 100 days without any confirmed local cases of the coronavirus. Although the new case was locally transmitted, it is likely to slow plans to reopen the country to foreign visitors.