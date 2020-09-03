Trump suggests polling place double-check for mail-in voters

WASHINGTON (AP) — President Donald Trump says people who vote early by mail should show up at polling places and vote again if their ballots haven’t been counted.

That’s a slight walk back from his comments a day earlier when he suggested people vote twice to test the mail-in system.

Trump claims without evidence that the Nov. 3 election will be awash in fraud because so many voters will mail in their ballots to avoid being exposed to the coronavirus at polling sites.

North Carolina Attorney General Josh Stein says it’s outrageous for the president to suggest that people “break the law in order to help him sow chaos in our election.