Vikings up front about line coach Dennison’s teaching acumen

EAGAN, Minn. (AP) — The Minnesota Vikings have used either a first or second round pick on an offensive lineman in the last three drafts, but they’re hardly settled up front. The Vikings have not opened with the same starting five as the year before since 2014, which was head coach Mike Zimmer’s first season with the team. The Vikings are again counting on offensive line coach and running game coordinator Rick Dennison to teach and lead the group.