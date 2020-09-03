Wyoming lauds US carbon capture study; utility skeptical

CHEYENNE, Wyo. (AP) — Wyoming’s governor is promoting a Trump administration study that says capturing carbon dioxide emitted by four coal-fired power plants would be an economical way to curtail the pollution. Gov. Mark Gordon’s endorsement of the study Thursday is the latest effort by the top coal-mining state to prop up the struggling industry. It says adding carbon capture at four plants in Wyoming would reduce carbon dioxide emissions 37% and cost electricity customers 10% less. But the utility that owns the plants and plans to shift away from coal to wind and solar energy is questioning the findings. PacifiCorp says the study made several questionable assumptions, including about the costs of carbon capture.