ABSENTEE VOTE: Can you actually get more than one ballot?

OLMSTED COUNTY, Minn. (KTTC) -- The scene at polling sites this general election may be vastly different compared to 2016. Voters across the country are encouraged to pursue a vote deemed safer amid the pandemic: absentee or mail-in ballot.

"The reason we did this was to reduce the risk of COVID-19," said Olmsted County Director of Property Records and Licensing Mark Krupski.

But, its push from election officials has also come with its own set of controversies. Earlier this summer, Olmsted County election officials mailed out absentee ballot applications to the 97,000 residents who were registered to vote in the county.

"Voting by mail has never been a problem in Minnesota before. But this year, it's very confusing," an Olmsted County resident, who wishes to remain anonymous said.

The resident says he received an absentee ballot application from the Minnesota Republican Party after already filling out an absentee application with Olmsted County earlier this summer.

"Here we are, waiting on this ballot to be sent to us from the Olmsted County elections office. And, if I, in the meantime sent in this other ballot application, I might get two ballots," he continued.

He worries for other folks in the same positions -- who may mistakenly or knowingly submit two applications -- and end up voting twice.

"There are a lot of groups out there for the different parties and so forth that really want to promote registering people to vote, or promote absentee voting and they'll send out applications," Krupski said.

Krupski says it doesn't matter how many applications you send in.

"A voter could send out multiple application, but they are only going to receive one absentee ballot," he said. A situation that should dispel fears from concerned voters.

Krupski adds that there are safeguards in place, like bar coded envelopes, to avoid double ballots being mailed out.

"If we get an application for an absentee ballot and then a subsequent one comes in, we will know that already and will know that we already sent that voter a ballot," Krupski said.

If for some reason you don't want to mail in your absentee ballot, Olmsted County voters can drop it off at one of two absentee ballot drop boxes. One will be located inside the Government Center. The other will be located at 2122 Campus Drive SE, Rochester. Drop off boxes will be available starting Sept. 18th though Nov. 2 (Monday through Friday) from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m.

Once it's sent, you can track your absentee ballot to see if it's been processed by clicking here.