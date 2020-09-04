Brazil’s leader alarms critics with COVID-19 vaccine doubts

SAO PAULO (AP) — Critics of Brazil’s President Jair Bolsonaro are again speaking out against the leader’s stance on the coronavirus pandemic, this time rejecting his view that vaccination for the virus shouldn’t be mandatory. Sao Paulo state Gov. João Doria said Friday that immunization cannot be viewed as a personal decision. His state has had about a fourth of Brazil’s 125,000 COVID-19 deaths. The national health council in Bolsonaro’s own health ministry said the government should not be talking about vaccination against COVID-19 not being mandatory. Bolsonaro’s first such comments came Monday, when he told a supporter, “No one can force anyone to get a vaccine.”