Congresswoman denied access to Florida postal facilities

MIAMI (AP) — U.S. Rep. Debbie Wasserman Schultz says she was denied access to two U.S. Postal Service facilities in South Florida following evidence of delivery delays and other problems since Postmaster Louis DeJoy took over the agency in June. Wasserman Schultz says her staff had notified the Postal Service on Thursday that she was planning to visit two Miami-area processing centers Friday morning. She says when she arrived at each location, she was prevented from observing a typical morning shift. A Postal Service spokeswoman says they didn’t receive notification from Wasserman Schultz about the tours until Thursday afternoon and told her staff they could arrange tours at another time.