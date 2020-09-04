Ex-cop who shot Black man reaches plea on unrelated charge

SOUTH BEND, Ind. (AP) — A white former South Bend police officer whose fatal shooting of a Black man last year roiled then-Mayor Pete Buttigieg’s presidential campaign has agreed to plead guilty to a felony charge stemming from an alleged on-duty sexual encounter he had a month before that shooting. The South Bend Tribune reports that a plea agreement calls for 44-year-old Ryan O’Neill to plead guilty to a ghost employment count, while prosecutors would drop two other charges. A special prosecutor filed the charges against O’Neill in March after finding that he was justified in the June 2019 shooting of 54-year-old Eric Logan.