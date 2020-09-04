German prosecutors to charge mom with murder of 5 children

BERLIN (AP) — German prosecutors say they will charge a 27-year-old woman with murder after five of her young children were found dead at their home in the western city of Solingen. Prosecutors in nearby Wuppertal said Friday that postmortem examinations on the dead children showed signs of sedation and suffocation, but it was still unclear how exactly they had died. The mother, who sent her eldest son to stay with his grandmother Thursday before attempting to take her own life by jumping in front of a train, hasn’t been questioned by police yet. The killings have caused widespread shock in Germany.