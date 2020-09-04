Greek FM heads to UN amid tense standoff with Turkey

ATHENS, Greece (AP) — Greece’s foreign minister is heading to New York for talks with the United Nations secretary-general as tensions between Greece and Turkey escalate over maritime boundaries and energy resources in the eastern Mediterranean. The neighbors and NATO allies have been locked in a tense standoff in an area where Turkey is prospecting the seabed for energy reserves in an area Greece claims as its own continental shelf. Ankara says it has every right to prospect there. The current crisis is the most serious in the countries’ relations in decades. The two neighbors have come to the brink of war three times since the mid-1970s, including once over maritime resources in the Aegean Sea.