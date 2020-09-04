Indian, Chinese defense ministers meet amid border tensions

NEW DELHI (AP) — Defense ministers of India and China have met in the Russian capital to try to solve rising tensions along their disputed border in the eastern Ladakh region, where a June clash killed 20 Indian soldiers. India’s Defense Minister Rajnath Singh tweeted about his meeting Friday night with Chinese counterpart Gen. Wei Fenghe that lasted about two hours. He didn’t give any details about the outcome of the first direct high-level contact between the two countries in the monthslong standoff. The ministers met on the sidelines of a meeting of the defense chiefs of the Shanghai Cooperation Organization. India earlier this week said its soldiers had thwarted provocative movements by Chinese troops while Beijing accused Indian troops of creating provocations along the disputed border.