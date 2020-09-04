Jill Biden, Donald Trump Jr. to visit Minnesota on Wednesday

DULUTH, Minn. (KTTC) -- The road to the White House is heating up in Minnesota, with family members of both presidential candidates making campaign appearances on Wednesday.

KTTC's sister station KARE reported that Donald Trump Jr. is scheduled to be in Duluth. He is scheduled to be at the Duluth Entertainment Convention Center for an event at 5 p.m.

The Trump re-election campaign seems to be centering on the north shore region, both Ivanka Trump and Vice President Mike Pence have been there for events recently.

Meanwhile, Jill Biden will be campaigning for her husband in the Twin Cities. It's part of her "Back to School" tour, KARE reported.

Mrs. Biden is a former high school teacher, and is expected to meet with teachers and families here, KARE said. A time and venue for her appearance is yet to be announced.