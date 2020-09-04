Longtime football coach Lou Holtz to get Medal of Freedom

WASHINGTON (AP) — President Donald Trump says he intends to give the Presidential Medal of Freedom to longtime football coach Lou Holtz. Trump made the announcement Friday at the White House as Holtz looked on. The president did not announce a date for the ceremony but said it would be soon. Holtz spent 34 years coaching both college and professional football teams, including at Notre Dame and the University of South Carolina. He was among the speakers at last week’s Republican National Convention.