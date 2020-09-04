Minnesota man charged with assaulting officer during unrest

MINNEAPOLIS (AP) — Minnesota prosecutors have charged a Minneapolis man with assaulting a police officer with a garbage can lid. On Aug. 26, Brayshaun Lamar Gibson, 28, allegedly threw a garbage can lid at a police officer during unrest in Minneapolis after the shooting of Jacob Blake, a 29-year-old Black man from Kenosha, Wisconsin. The officer was knocked unconscious after getting hit in the head by the lid that weighed 15 pounds (6.8 kilograms). He was taken to a hospital and treated for possible spinal damage, according to the complaint.