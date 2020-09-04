Police: 5 found dead after shooting in Ontario home

OSHAWA, Ontario (AP) — Police say five people have been found dead and another with serious injuries following an early morning shooting in a home east of Toronto. A spokesman says multiple calls came in around 1:20 a.m. Friday reporting the sound of gunshots from a home in Oshawa, Ontario. Constable George Tudos says four of the deceased are believed to be men and one of them is believed to be a woman, but adds police are waiting on the coroner to confirm ages. A woman also suffered non-life-threatening injuries. Investigators believe the shooter is among the dead.