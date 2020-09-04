Portland’s grim reality: 100 days of protests, many violent

PORTLAND, Ore. (AP) — Portland was once hailed as one of the most livable U.S. cities. But now Oregon’s largest city is grappling with an uncertain future as it reaches a stunning benchmark of 100 consecutive nights of Black Lives Matter protests. Many have been marred by vandalism, and chaos and there was a killing last weekend and the fatal shooting of the suspect on Thursday. The demonstrations have divided residents and made Portland a big focus of President Donald Trump’s “law and order” re-election campaign theme. The slaying of a Trump supporter last weekend who was with a pro-Trump caravan has pushed the city toward a breaking point.