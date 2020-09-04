Trump denies calling US war dead ‘losers,’ ‘suckers’

WASHINGTON (AP) — President Donald Trump is defending himself against accusations that he mocked American war dead. His Democratic rival, Joe Biden, is intensifying efforts to frame the 2020 election as a referendum on the president’s character. The allegations, sourced anonymously in The Atlantic, describe multiple offensive comments by the president toward fallen U.S. service-members, including calling World War I dead at an American military cemetery in France “losers” and “suckers” in 2018. The reported comments are shining a fresh light on Trump’s previous public disparaging of American troops and military families. Trump called the article and its allegations “Fake News.”