As Africa’s COVID-19 cases rise, faith is put to the test

KAMPALA, Uganda (AP) — The COVID-19 pandemic is testing the patience of some religious leaders across Africa who worry they will lose followers, and funding, as restrictions on gatherings continue. Some evangelical Christian leaders in Uganda have launched a campaign with the now-universal phrase of protest: “I can’t breathe.” From Nigeria to Zimbabwe, people are speaking out _ or sneaking out _ to worship as they argue that limits on religion could lead to a crisis of faith. “Coronavirus will be defeated by the holy spirit, so we don’t have to fear it,” one follower of an apostolic sect says.