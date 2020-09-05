Bar: Lawyer tried to get jailed client to have sex with him

VIRGINIA BEACH, Va. (AP) — An attorney in Virginia Beach is facing state bar accusations that he tried to get a jailed client to have a three-way sexual relationship with him and another female client. The Virginian-Pilot reported Friday that a Virginia State Bar subcommittee has certified the allegations against attorney Scott A. Lehman. He was given 21 days to respond and provide available dates for a hearing. The jailed woman told sheriff’s officers that she met Lehman on the website Seeking Arrangement, which bills itself as a way for wealthy “sugar daddies” to meet women known as “sugar babies.” Lehman has been a member of the bar since 2009.