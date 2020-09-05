Bond denied for Georgia trooper charged in fatal shooting

SYLVANIA, Ga. (AP) — A Georgia judge has denied bond for a former Georgia State Patrol trooper accused of murder in the August death of a 60-year-old Black man who refused to stop for a broken tail light. Screven County Judge F. Gates Peed on Friday ruled that it “would be inappropriate” to grant bond at the moment for Jacob Gordon Thompson. The white trooper briefly chased Julian Lewis on Aug. 7 before forcing Lewis’ car into a ditch and fatally shooting Lewis in the head. Thompson was arrested a week later on a charge of felony murder and aggravated assault. He remains in custody at the Screven County Jail.