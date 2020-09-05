Cohen memoir casts him as ‘star witness’ against Trump

NEW YORK (AP) — Michael Cohen’s tell-all memoir makes the case that President Donald Trump is “guilty of the same crimes” that landed his former fixer in federal prison. The new book, “Disloyal: The True Story of the Former Personal Attorney to President Donald J. Trump,” offers a blow-by-blow account of Trump’s alleged role in a hush money scandal that once overshadowed his presidency. Cohen writes that of all the crises he confronted working for Trump, none proved as vexing as the porn actress Stormy Daniels and her claims of an extramarital affair with Trump. The White House called the memoir “fan fiction.”