Experts join efforts to salvage burning tanker off Sri Lanka

COLOMBO, Sri Lanka (AP) — A team of experts is joining efforts to salvage a large oil tanker that has been burning for the fourth day Sunday off Sri Lanka. Four tug boats, three Sri Lankan navy ships and six Indian ships have been battling the fire on the MT New Diamond. The navy says the fire is under control but still not extinguished. There’s no leak. A team led by an expert is already on one of the tug boats while another 10 British and Dutch professionals are expected to join the mission. With engines shut down, the tanker carrying nearly 2 million barrels of crude oil drifted about 20 nautical miles from Sri Lanka’s eastern coast before it was towed farther out to sea.